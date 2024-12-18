New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Wednesday lashed out at the INDIA alliance and its partner Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu over the state government allowing SA Basha's funeral procession.

Basha, founder of the Al-Ummar outfit, died from illness while he was out on parole. He was serving time in jail for his role as the alleged mastermind of the 1998 serial blasts.

"Shocker from Tamil Nadu. 1998 Coimbatore blast mastermind who murdered 58 Indians and injured 231 others given a state-sponsored "martyr" status! Namaz E Janaza allowed for a terrorist and he is hailed as state police watches on and gives security!" BJP leader Poonawalla posted on X.

He further accused the INDIA alliance of putting "vote bank security" above "national security."

"Why was Basha's Janaza allowed? Because INDI puts vote bank security above national security. From hailing Afzal to now Basha- from saving SIMI to PFI- this is INDI ka aatanki prem," Poonawalla said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Wednesday said that the DMK government allowing Basha's funeral procession shows that the ruling party was indulged in "minority appeasement."

"It only shows to what level the DMK government is involved in minority appeasement... A person (SA Basha) who took the lives of innocent people died during parole... This is shameful (the allowing of the funeral procession)...Coimbatore BJP unit will observe a black day on coming Friday because the law and order has died today..." Annamalai told reporters.

Meanwhile, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan defended the funeral procession, saying that it was the right of the family. He said that the government had nothing to do with this procession.

"It is their right. The family of a deceased takes out a funeral procession... BJP celebrates the birthday of Gandhi's assassin... The government has nothing to do with this procession. How can we stop someone's last rites?" Elangovan remarked. (ANI)

