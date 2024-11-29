Puri (Odisha) [India], November 29 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah's visit to Odisha on Friday for the three-day All-India Director General-Inspector General of Police (DG-IGP) Conference, which is to be held in Bhubaneshwar, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made a sand art welcoming the ministers.

Earlier on November 25, Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandran had confirmed the visit of both ministers.

Speaking to ANI, Harichandan said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are indeed expected to attend the three-day 'DGP Conference' in Bhubaneswar, scheduled from November 29 to December 1."

The conference will focus on evaluating state performances, addressing law and order issues, and exploring measures to improve the country's law and order system.

"The event will begin with Home Minister Amit Shah attending the inaugural ceremony on November 29. PM Modi will join the conference on November 30 and December 1," Harichandan added.

Underlining the importance of the event, Harichandan stated, "This is a significant honour for Odisha, marking the first time the state will host the DGP and IG Conference in Bhubaneswar. It is evident that PM Modi is placing importance on Odisha, and this event will provide a platform for in-depth discussions on law and order and strategies for systemic improvement."

The conference is expected to gather senior police officials from across the country.

Earlier on November 28, Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi had joined for the Welcome function for the All -India Director General-Inspector General of Police (DG-IGP) Conference at the IPS Mess, Chandrasekharpur.

"Joined the Welcome Function for the All India Conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police at the IPS Mess, Chandrasekharpur," he stated.

"Tomorrow, Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji, National Security Adviser (NSA) Shri Ajit Doval Ji, along with DGs and IGPs from across the nation, will grace this prestigious event. Odisha is fully prepared to extend a warm and gracious welcome to them," CM Majhi added. (ANI)

