Imphal, Dec 12 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday described SDPO Chingtham Anandakumar, who was killed by suspected militants in Moreh border town in October last year, as a brave officer who sacrificed his life for the nation.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 1st State-Level SDPO Chingtham Anandakumar Memorial Football Tournament, Singh said, "Anandakumar's tenure in Moreh, a location often avoided by many due to its difficulties, was a testament to his unwavering dedication to serve his state."

He added, "Anandakumar was a brave soul who chose to sacrifice his life for the nation and for the protection of the state's integrity. I used to contact him frequently over the phone when Moreh was under attack by militants. He was killed in cold blood while preparing a helipad for the emergency landing of state forces and transportation of essential items in the border town."

He also assured that the government would extend assistance to Anandakumar's family, further emphasising the government's recognition of his invaluable service and legacy.

Anandakumar was killed by a sniper shot by suspected Kuki militants in October 2023. Nine persons, including one Myanmar national, were arrested in connection with the case, and the state government handed over the investigation to the NIA earlier this year.

In a separate programme, municipal administration housing development minister Yumnam Khemchand said that gun culture and the re-imposition of AFSPA in parts of the state would not resolve the ongoing crisis in the state.

Khemchand said, "We need to look for a solution. We need to have peace like before where anyone can go anywhere in the state. There is a need to strengthen the administration in all corners of the state. The gun culture which has been established due to the conflict cannot bring a solution."

