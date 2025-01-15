New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Sunil Kumar Jha was on Wednesday appointed as Special Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Jha is a 1993 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Bihar cadre.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Jha's appointment as Special Director General, CRPF till the date of his superannuation, which is January 31, 2027, the order said.

