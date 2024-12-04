Port Blair, Dec 4 (PTI) For the first time, seven products of Andaman and Nicobar Islands received Geographical Indication (GI) tags simultaneously, an official said on Wednesday.

The products are Hodi (an outrigger canoe), Nicobari Mat (Chatrai-hileuoi), Nicobari Hut (Chanvi Pati – Nyi hupul), Padauk Wood Craft, Andaman and Nicobar Coconut, Nicobari Tavi-i-Ngaich (Virgin Coconut Oil), and Andaman Karen Musley Rice.

Also Read | Earthquake in Hyderabad: Second Biggest Quake of 5.3 on Richter Scale Jolts Telangana's Mulugu in 55 Years, Tremors Felt in Andhra Pradesh.

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), which facilitated the process, thanked the island administration, led by Lieutenant Governor Admiral D K Joshi (Retd.), for their support.

Archana Singh, NABARD general manager in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, said this milestone reflects the bank's dedication to preserving the rich cultural heritage of the islands' tribal communities and their unique products.

Also Read | GIC Recruitment 2024 for Assistant Manager Posts: As Online Registration Begins at gicre.in, Know Eligibility, Benefits, Important Dates and How To Apply.

She emphasised that these GI tags not only celebrate the heritage of the Nicobarese and Karen communities but also provide intellectual property protection, ensuring the preservation of these products for future generations.

Several local organisations, including The Tribals Development Cooperative Society Ltd., Sahara Women's Marketing Cooperative Society Ltd., Tribal Development Council, and the Centre for Participatory Training and Learning, contributed significantly to securing the GI tags.

The entire process was coordinated by the NGO Human Welfare Association, under the guidance of Padma Shri Rajani Kant, an official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)