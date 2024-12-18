New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Track maintainers are important members of the Indian Railway family and the government has taken several measures to improve their working condition, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

“Track maintainers have been equipped with essential safety gears while working in hazardous environments," Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The major safety equipment like retro reflective safety jackets, safety shoes, gloves, safety helmet with detachable miner's light, tricolour LED 3-cell torch, rain coat, winter jacket, etc. have been provided to trackmen, he said in a written reply.

Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh raised the issue of challenges faced by trackmen including inadequate safety measures, heavy workloads, and limited career progression opportunities.

“In order to enhance efficiency and reduce physical strain of track maintainers, light weight tools and equipment like spanner, hammer, crowbar, etc. have been provided,” Vaishnaw said.

The railway minister also mentioned the mechanized maintenance of tracks using various types of track machines which have been introduced to reduce the manual efforts.

“Further, to reinforce safety practices, regular counselling, training sessions and medical examinations are being conducted to raise awareness about potential hazards and proper safety protocols,” Vaishnaw said.

He added, “The 'Personal Safety First' programme is being conducted through seminars and workshops, where trackmaintainers are trained on how to stay safe while working on or near the track.”

According to Vaishnaw, the Indian Railways has also taken measures to address the issue of career progression and promotion of Track Maintainers' Cadre by introducing two more promotional grades thereby ensuring four grades for promotion.

Talking about the additional avenues for promotion, he said that these are available through General Departmental Competitive Examination and Limited Departmental Competitive Examination.

“There is no wage disparity as the wages and allowances for various levels of track maintainers are as recommended by the 7th Central Pay Commission. Further, 'Risk and Hardship' allowances have also been provided according to nature of duty of the track maintainers,” Vaishnaw said.

“As regards welfare measures to track maintainers, they have been provided gang tools cum rest room, gang huts, toilets facilities at manned level crossing, water bottle (2-litre, heat insulated), family accommodation to take care of education and health of dependents,” he added.

