Giridih (Jharkhand) [India], November 16 (ANI): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan targeted the JMM-led ruling alliance in Jharkhand on Saturday, saying that "law and order is in shambles" and women did not feel safe.

Addressing an election rally, Chouhan also targeted Kalpana Soren, wife of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who is contesting assembly polls from Gandey constitutency.

He said Kalpana Soren did not speak about the "derogatory words" used against her sister-in-law Sita Soren by Congress leader Irfan Ansari.

Chouhan, a former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, was welcomed by locals in the Gandey assembly constituency.

He cited instances of atrocities against women in Jharkhand and sought answers from Kalpana Soren.

"Law and order are in shambles in Jharkhand, incidents like murder, rape and kidnapping are happening every day. Kalpana Soren should answer how many daughters have been murdered here. 7,400 rapes took place on this land, your respect, safety is not secure in this government. Even Sita Soren, sister-in-law of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, was insulted by Irfan Ansari but Kalpana Soren stays silent on this issue," he said.

BJP leaders had strongly condemned remarks of Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari against Sita Soren, who is in the fray from Jamtara, against him.

In his speeches, Chouhan also accused Hemant Soren government of corruption, failing to tackle unemployment and a "den of infiltration".

He expressed confidence that people will vote out the JMM-led government which also includes Congress.

He urged people to vote for BJP candidates in large numbers.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister and BJP Jharkhand co-in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the 2024 assembly elections in Jharkhand are for the future of the state.

"In the first phase we have performed well and I believe that in the second phase, we will perform even better... This election is for the future of the state. This election will decide whether Jharkhandis will remain for the people of the state or the infiltrators will take over it...," Sarma rtold ANI.

Sarma on Saturday also held a roadshow in Bokaro with supporters waving flags of the BJP.

"This crowd makes it clear that a change is about to come in Jharkhand," he said.

The first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections for 43 seats was held on November 13.Elections for the remaining 38 seats will take place on November 20. (ANI)

