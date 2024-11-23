Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav unveiled the statue of late Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav on the latter's birth anniversary, in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Friday.

During this, senior party leaders remained present and paid floral tribute to the veteran leader.

Earlier in the day in a post on X, the Samajwadi Party said, "Humble salutations and heartfelt tributes on the birth anniversary of Samajwadi Party founder, former defence minister of the country, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and our ideal 'Padma Vibhushan' Netaji Mulayam Singh Yadav ji!"

Meanwhile, Yadav who is also the elder son of Mulayam Singh Yadav in a post on X said, "On Netaji's birth anniversary, we pay our heartfelt tributes to him! Netaji's birth anniversary is an 'oath-day' for all of us to reiterate our resolve towards 'socialist values'."

Apart from this, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and political leaders cutting across party lines paid tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Adityanath took to X to pay tribute to the three-time former UP CM on his birth anniversary and wrote, "Humble tribute to former Defence Minister, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh 'Padma Vibhushan' Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birth anniversary!"

Mulayam Singh Yadav, had founded the Samajwadi Party. He died on October 10, 2022, at the age of 82. He was elected 10 times to the Uttar Pradesh assembly and seven times to Lok Sabha and was popularly known as 'Netaji'.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was conferred the Padma Vibhushan posthumously by President Droupadi Murmu and the award was received by his son Akhilesh Yadav. (ANI)

