Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Jairam Thakur on Tuesday criticized the Congress government led by Sukhwinder Sukhu and accused it of "destroying" the state.

His comments came after, the Himachal Pradesh High Court on Monday passed an order to attach the Himachal Bhavan in Delhi's Mandi House after the Congress-led Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government failed to clear overdue electricity bills.

Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "The present government has completely destroyed Himachal Pradesh and the way the investment that was going to come in the hydro sector in the name of the new policy and the people who were working in the project, all of them are unhappy with the Himachal Pradesh government and are leaving. Whatever projects we have with the Government of India, whether it is with SJVN, NTPC or NHPC, the agreements that we had made with them in the past, have also been questioned."

He also said that Himachal Pradesh has faced setbacks one after another in the two years of the Sukhwinder Sukhu-led Congress government rule.

"The loss that Himachal Pradesh has suffered in these 2 years has affected the state a lot...If we see the sequence of decisions in Himachal Pradesh, one after the other, they are a big setback for Himachal Pradesh. It is a matter of great sorrow," he said.

Thakur also accused the Sukhu-led Congress government of not taking all the issues seriously.

"The biggest thing is that the High Court's decision came on 13 January 2023 and despite that, the govt is not taking it seriously. The order to pay the premium of Rs 64 crore for the Seli Hydroelectric Plant, I think the Himachal Pradesh government is not taking all the issues very seriously...This is such a serious issue in Himachal Pradesh where this decision of the Seli Hydroelectric Plant has come and the situation to auction Himachal Bhawan... Such a situation has never come before in Himachal Pradesh.

He stated that the government is not taking court cases seriously, and one after another, decisions are being made in Himachal Pradesh, which is causing embarrassment to the government.

"Firstly, the government is not taking the court cases seriously and one after the other decisions are being taken in Himachal Pradesh due to which the government is getting embarrassed. It is a period of financial crisis, it has been there for many years but because of this, the whole of Himachal Pradesh is now worried that if Himachal Bhawan is auctioned, then in the coming time, the situation will be such that the secretariat may be auctioned," he said. (ANI)

