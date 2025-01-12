Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): The Jal Jeevan Mission's 'Swachh Sujal Gaon' stall at the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is offering a unique glimpse into Uttar Pradesh's rural transformation.

The 'Swachh Sujal Gaon' stall at the Maha Kumbh spans 40000 square feet and features several innovative elements. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, a record 2.35 crore functional household tap connections (FHTC) have been established in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Leopard Spotted in Gurugram: Big Cat Strays Into Residential Society in Sohna Near Aravalli Hills, Triggering Panic; Captured Without Tranquiliser (Watch Video).

Jal Jivan Mission Uttar Pradesh advisor Radhakrishan Tripathi said that the theme for the stall is "Piya Jal Ka Samadhan Mere Gaon Ki Nayi Pehchan" (Water Solution: The New Identity of My Village) and his department have tried to show the contrasting condition of Bundelkhand of 2017 and today through it.

Speaking to ANI, Tripati said, "The theme for the village, is "Piya Jal Ka Samadhan Mere Gaon Ki Nayi Pehchan" (Water Solution: The New Identity of My Village). The idea behind this theme is tied to the Jal Jeevan Mission, which Prime Minister Modi announced from the Red Fort in 2019. Since then, significant changes have occurred in rural life. Our focus is on villages in Bundelkhand, Bind, and surrounding areas. Bundelkhand, which once struggled with water scarcity--where water had to be transported by trains--has undergone a remarkable transformation. We have tried to show the contrast between Bundelkhand of 2017 and today. In the past, people faced water crises, employment challenges, and ignorance. However, today's Bundelkhand has access to all basic amenities."

Also Read | Marriage Fraud in Maharashtra: Bhopal Man Dupes Mumbra Woman of INR 13.5 Lakh After Meeting Her on Matrimonial Website and Promising To Marry Her.

Prayagraj is all decked up to host Mahakumbh 2025 which begins on January 13 and will continue till February 26.

The Maha Kumbh celebrated every 12 years, is expected to draw over 45 crore devotees. During the event, pilgrims will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct), to take a holy dip.

The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26, with the main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) scheduled for January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)