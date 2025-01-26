Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 26 (ANI): A fire broke out in a paper warehouse in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Tiruvottiyur area of Chennai.

Soon after receiving the information about the incident, the officials of the fire department immediately reached the spot with firefighters.

As many as four firefighters are present at the spot and are making efforts to douse the fire.

The reason for the fire has not been ascertained yet. Further details awaited. (ANI)

