Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 17 (ANI): Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma attended the 106th Convocation Ceremony of the Tes-42 Course and expressed his pride in India's armed forces, describing it as a matter of national pride to be present at the event.

The Telangana Governor highlighted the excellence of the Indian Army, emphasizing its status as one of the best in the world.

"It's a matter of national pride to be on this campus. We are celebrating the excellence of our armed forces. It's a wonderful feeling that we are marching forward and our country is secure," said Governor Varma.

He praised the Indian Army's commitment to ensuring the security and integrity of the nation, emphasizing that it is looked up to as one of the best armies in the world.

The Governor further remarked on the growing stature of India on the global stage, noting that the country's defence forces play a critical role in maintaining peace and safeguarding the nation.

The convocation ceremony, held for the Tes-42 course participants, marked a significant milestone in the career paths of the graduating officers, preparing them for future leadership roles in the Indian Army.

Earlier on Monday, Telangana Governor Varma inaugurated a three-day photo exhibition on 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', organised by the Central Bureau of Communication, Hyderabad, as part of its Integrated Communication and Outreach Programme (ICOP).

The event was held at the Salar Jung Museum in Hyderabad.

According to a press release issued by PIB, Governor Varma, in his address, highlighted the concept of cultural confluence, which pairs one state with another, as envisioned by the Prime Minister to honour Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The Governor described this state-pairing initiative as a brilliant concept, noting that the exhibition allowed attendees to discover lesser-known aspects of Indian culture.

India's unique civilisation, rich in diversity, enhances the nation's vibrancy. This diversity is reflected in its myriad dance forms, music, art, and festivals, while an underlying unity strengthens collective progress.

The Governor emphasised that India celebrates the concept of Dharma, encompassing right thought, deeds, and actions. He noted that every culture embodies this principle of Dharma. Modern festivals, he said, often reflect this unity, even though pairing every state may present challenges. For instance, Telangana's Bathukamma festival may resonate with cultural expressions in Haryana, reflecting shared values despite differing manifestations.

He lauded the state-pairing initiative as a unique endeavour, especially beneficial for children and adults. While diversity in nature, culture, and cuisine is celebrated, the exhibition encourages a deeper exploration of similarities between states like Haryana and Telangana. It highlights archaeological sites and cultural practices that underscore these connections. (ANI)

