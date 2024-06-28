Hyderabad, Jun 28 (PTI) Telangana Governor C P Radhakrishnan has prorogued the Legislative Assembly and Council sessions which commenced on February 8.

Notifications to this effect were issued on June 27, official sources said Friday night.

Also Read | Vijayawada Horror: Grocery Store Owner Hacked to Death in Front of Daughter, Accused Arrested.

The Governor prorogued the second session of the present Assembly, which commenced on February 8, with effect from June 27.

He also prorogued, with effect from June 27, the 20th session of the Legislative Council, which commenced on February 8.

Also Read | India Slams US Government's Report on Religious Freedom in Country, Says 'Deeply Biased, Driven by Vote Bank Considerations' (Watch Video).

The budget session of the state legislature is expected to be held after the presentation of the Union Budget.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)