Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): The National General Secretary of Akhil Bhartiya Sant Samiti, Swami Jitendranaad Saraswati said on Thursday that various religious and cultural organisations are set to meet during the Maha Kumbh 2025 to discuss the issue of a Sanatan Board and to have a 'strategic roadmap' for the Hindu community.

Vishwa Hindu Council, Sangh, Akhil Bharatiya Sant Committee, officer bearers of Akharas as well as Kashi Vidwat Parishad are set to participate in the meet, according to the saint.

Also Read | Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand: UCC To Be Implemented in State This Month, Says CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Speaking to ANI on the possibility of forming a 'Sanatan Board,' similar to a Waqf board, he said that he is squarely against it.

He further iterated that all temples should have independent trusts, with each trust comprising of one woman and one Dalit person from its region.

Also Read | RG Kar Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Special Court To Pronounce Verdict on January 18.

"It is necessary that the temples harboured by government should be independent and every temple should have an independent trust which should include at least one woman and one Dalit from its region," he added.

Talking about the land under the Waqf board, he demanded that the board should 'return the land to the government.'

The General Secretary added, "We do not want any Hindu board like Waqf board but want the 9 lakh hectares of land they (latter) has to be returned to the Government of India."

Speaking about the meeting planned with different organisations, he said that all of them will be discussing on the betterment of the Hindu community.

"The Hindu community needs a complete road map to move forward on a solid strategic basis which will be discussed in Mahakumbh and Vishwa Hindu Council, Sangh, Akhil Bharatiya Sant Committee, officer bearers of Akharas as well as Kashi Vidwat Parishad will be participating in it... It will be for the betterment of the entire Hindu community that lives in 129 countries of the world," he told ANI.

Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati speaking to ANI about the religious organisation meeting mentioned that a 'Param Dharma Sansad' will be organised.

"Almost all the Dharmachari, intellectuals and pilgrims are gathering here in Mahakumbh and hence Param Dharma Sansad has been organized to discuss whatever issues Hindus are facing and appropriate guidance will be provided," Avimukteshwaranand said.

He further mentioned that a month long program of penance will be organised against cow slaughter.

"Remembering our fortune of being able to be present here, we are entering the Mahakumbh and will do penance and chanting for a month... Gau Pratishtha Mahayagna and other programmes will be held to repent cow slaughter and pray for stoppage of cow slaughter," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)