Terrorist associate apprehended along with arms and ammunition in Bandipora (Photo/ANI)

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 21 (ANI): Security forces apprehended a terrorist associate along with arms and ammunition in the Nadihal area of North Kashmir's Bandipora on Saturday evening.

A joint checkpoint was set up by the police and Army's 14 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) at Nadihal when they noticed a person moving suspiciously, Bandipora police stated in a press release.

"Upon being challenged, the suspect attempted to flee but was tactically intercepted and apprehended by the security forces," the release said.

During the search, a pistol, a hand grenade, and 15 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the suspect's possession.

Further investigations are underway, and more details are awaited.

Earlier on December 19, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level security review meeting in the national capital and declared the government's unwavering commitment to achieving a goal of "terror-free Jammu and Kashmir" at the earliest, and assured that all necessary resources would be provided to meet this goal, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "zero tolerance policy."

He highlighted the importance of executing the "area domination plan" and "zero terror plan" in "mission mode" to ensure the complete eradication of terrorism from the region.

Addressing the high-level security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said that "in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Zero Tolerance Policy against terrorism, we will achieve the goal of 'Terror Free Jammu and Kashmir' at the earliest and all resources will be made available for this."

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director (IB), RAW Chief, Chief of Army Staff, GOC-in-C (Northern Command), DGMO, Chief Secretary and DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, heads of CAPFs and other senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs attended the meeting. (ANI)

