New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the "vitriolic" remarks against BR Ambedkar are a "reflection of the culture of hate" and "intolerance" and urged everyone to join them in their "fight to defend" the Babasahebs legacy and unite to hold the BJP accountable for their "unforgivable actions".

https://x.com/MamataOfficial/status/1870077468176011731

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Assembly Passes Police Amendment Bill 2024, Making It Mandatory To Take Permission From State Before Arrest of Public Servant.

The TMC will organise protest rallies across all blocks of Bengal and every ward of Kolkata on December 23 from 2 pm to 3 pm to condemn the remarks of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Mamata Banerjee said.

Lashing out at the BJP amid the continued protests against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on the father of the Indian Constitution, the ruling Trinamool Congress supremo said in a post on X, "BJP has been systematically demolishing our constitutional ethos, tearing apart the values that define our democracy and the principles that bind us as a nation. Their VITRIOLIC remarks against the Father of our Constitution, Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, are a reflection of the culture of HATE and INTOLERANCE that is being incubated."

Also Read | Digital Arrest in Mumbai: Fake CBI Officer Dupes Elderly Man of INR 20 Lakh Saying 'INR 5,000 Crore Used in Money Laundering in Bank Account'.

Babasaheb envisioned a nation built on values of JUSTICE, LIBERTY, EQUALITY, and FRATERNITY, where all classes, castes, creeds, and communities could live in harmony, Mamata said.

"This is not just an INSULT to Babasaheb but an ATTACK on the entire Drafting Committee of the Indian Constitution, an ASSAULT on the legacy of our freedom fighters, and a BETRAYAL of our Dalit and Adivasi brethren," CM Mamata Banerjee said.

"I urge you to join us in this fight to defend Babasaheb's legacy and our Constitutional spirit. Let's unite to hold the BJP accountable for their UNFORGIVABLE actions," She said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi continued to demand the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, claiming that there has been an "Akraman on Samvidhan" (Full on attack on Constitution) and that the Bharatiya Janata Party, PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah did a grave mistake insulting B R Ambedkar.

Posting about the remarks in his accounts on his social media accounts (Facebook and Instagram), Gandhi said, "BJP, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have committed the biggest mistake of their lives by attacking the Constitution and insulting Baba Saheb. India will not forgive this mistake. The Home Minister should apologize and resign."

He posted a montage of the multiple protests, marches and speeches Congress has taken out since the remarks of HM Amit Shah on Ambedkar.

Gandhi also highlighted a speech of his parliament, comparing it as a fight between Manusmriti and the Constitution, saying that one side defends the constitution

"It is written in the Constitution, prohibition of discrimination on grounds of race, caste, religion and place of birth...There is a battle taking place today in India. This side (pointing to his MPs) are the defenders of the idea of the Constitution," he had said in his speech in Parliament. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)