Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 25 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday, reiterated the state government's dedication to deliver good governance to all sections of society.

Speaking at the 'Good Governance through Effective Implementation' conference in Gurugram, Haryana, Saha highlighted the establishment of a separate Good Governance Department in Tripura. This department ensures the efficient functioning of various sectors, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on the holistic development of the North Eastern region.

Additionally, Saha announced the inauguration of the Tripura Institution for Transformation, which aims to improve the implementation of government schemes with 100% transparency.

Good Governance Day, observed annually on December 25th to honour the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, emphasizes the principles of transparency, accountability, and effective administration across India.

In Tripura, this day was marked by various initiatives and events underscoring the state's commitment to these ideals, much like other states in the nation. As part of its commitment to good governance, the Tripura government inaugurated the Tripura Institution for Transformation.

This initiative seeks to drive development and implement effective governance strategies within the state, showcasing Tripura's proactive approach to administrative reforms.

Tripura's MBB University and Tripura University also commemorated Good Governance Day by organizing events that honoured Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee's legacy. The observances included discussions and programs focused on promoting good governance principles among students and faculty, fostering a culture of accountability and transparency in academia.

These initiatives highlight Tripura's commitment to upholding the values of good governance, ensuring that administrative processes are efficient, transparent, and beneficial to all citizens.

In terms of governance, Tripura has gained recognition and awards in several sectors at the Panchayat and District levels in national competitions, drawing attention from Prime Minister Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and other high authorities in recent months.

Manik Saha emphasized that nearly all areas of good governance have benefitted millions of people, including those in remote and urban areas, bringing smiles to their faces. (ANI)

