Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 20 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday inaugurated Purvottar Adi Bazar and said people from all other eight Northeast states have visited here and that the state of Tripura has immense potential and has a lot of tourist and religious places.

"During Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government, there used to be a 'Look East Policy,' and after the formation of PM Modi-led government, the 'Act East Policy' has been adopted... Northeast states are naturally blessed...For the first time, Purvottar Aadi Bazar is being organised in Tripura... People from all eight Northeast states have come here... Tripura has a lot of potential and the state has a lot of tourist places and religious places. Tripura's per capita income is second in the North East..." said the Chief Minister.

Emphasising the need to become self-reliant, the Chief Minister said that we should not just try to find jobs and seek financial assistance from the government but become a financial institution in ourselves.

"Becoming self-reliant is important. We should not just expect financial help from the centre and the state. We need to become an institution in ourselves. Anybody can become an entrepreneur and employ ten people. Just seeking jobs will not work. Northeast is moving in the right direction," he added.

Earlier on Friday, an art and craft exhibition showcasing paintings and artworks by police personnel was inaugurated at the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan premises in Agartala, marking the Police Week celebrations. The event featured a total of 252 pieces created by the state's police force.

The event was inaugurated by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha in the presence of Director General of Police (DGP) Amitabh Ranjan. The exhibition highlights the creative talents of police personnel, offering a unique glimpse into their artistic side beyond their official duties. (ANI)

