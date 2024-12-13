Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 13 (ANI): Tripura is on the brink of fulfilling a long-cherished dream with the establishment of a tea auction centre in the state. This transformative initiative, inaugurated by Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha in March this year, took a significant step forward on Friday with a buyer-seller meeting organised by the Tripura Tea Development Corporation at Hotel Polo Towers.

The event brought together key stakeholders, including representatives from the Auction Association, the Indian Tea Association (ITA), the Tea Association of India (TAI), and the Tea Board, fostering a collaborative exchange of ideas and perspectives.

The discussions focused on making the tea auction centre a permanent fixture in Tripura, with participants sharing valuable insights on the way forward.

The establishment of the tea auction centre is expected to generate employment, boost government revenue, and enhance the recognition of Tripura's tea industry both nationally and globally. This initiative aligns with the state and central governments' vision of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" and "Ek Tripura, Shreshtha Tripura."

Samir Ranjan Ghosh, Chairman of the Tripura Tea Board, attended the event and highlighted the challenges faced by the tea industry while proposing solutions to overcome them. He emphasised the importance of collective efforts to ensure the growth and prosperity of Tripura's tea sector.

The meeting served as a platform to address critical issues, explore opportunities for growth, and chart a path for significant progress in tea production in Tripura. It reinforced the government's commitment to supporting workers in the tea industry and uplifting the sector as a whole.

The Chief Minister, along with the Tea Board and its Chairman, is working diligently to achieve this goal, which is set to transform the state's tea industry. Today's meeting marks another milestone in this mission, bringing Tripura closer to becoming a key player in India's tea industry.

Samir Ranjan Ghosh, Chairman of the Tripura Tea Development Corporation (TTDC), said, "As you all know, a tea auction centre is being established in Tripura. This initiative was inaugurated by our Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha in March this year. To advance this development, a buyer-seller meeting was organised today by the Tripura Tea Development Corporation at Hotel Polo Towers. The meeting was attended by representatives from the Auction Association, the ITA, the TAI, and the Tea Board, among others."

"The event facilitated a productive exchange of ideas. During the meeting, discussions centred on how the auction centre could be made permanent, and participants shared valuable insights. The discussions were fruitful, and we are optimistic that everyone involved in this process will benefit greatly in the future," he added.

Ghosh further stated, "The establishment of the tea auction centre in Tripura has been a long-cherished dream, and it is now on the verge of realisation. Once operational, this initiative will generate employment, increase government revenue, and significantly enhance the recognition of Tripura's tea industry. This marks a significant step forward for our state."

Santana Chakma, Tripura's Minister of Industry and Commerce, said, "Today, we organised a programme with the Tripura Tea Development Corporation Limited. The main purpose of this programme was to bring together sellers, buyers, and stakeholders to discuss how we can elevate Tripura's tea industry to new heights. Both the Central Government and the State Government aim to achieve the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' and 'Ek Tripura, Shreshtha Tripura.'"

She added, "The Chairman of the Tripura Tea Board, Samir Ranjan Ghosh, was present at the event. We addressed the issues and challenges faced by the tea industry and discussed the steps necessary to overcome them. Our goal is to find solutions to these problems so that we can move forward."

"This initiative will be highly beneficial for those working in the tea sector. We hope to achieve significant growth in tea production in Tripura, ensuring greater progress and providing more support to the people involved. Our Chief Minister is also working diligently towards this goal, alongside the Tea Board and our Chairman. This is why we convened today, bringing together the entire team to work collectively towards this mission," she concluded. (ANI)

