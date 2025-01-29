Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 29 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday expressed his joy after the state's tableau secured second place at the Republic Day Parade.

He said that in the coming days, Tripura will "pave the way forward for the country".

CM Manik Saha said, "It is a matter of joy and pride as we were waiting for the opportunity to showcase Tripura's tableau at the Republic Day. Out of all the northeastern states, only Tripura was selected. The tableau was presented based on the indigenous traditions of the state and received a lot of recognition. Prime Minister Modi's ideology, Act East policy, that the country will not develop until the Northeast develops, brought Tripura's tableau to the second position. In the coming days, Tripura will pave the way forward for the country."

He further said that through participation, people came to know about the history of Tripura. "The famous bamboo works in Tripura were presented in the Tableau. People came to know about the heritage. Secondly all communities live here peacefully that was also presented. Thirdly the tribal dance was also presented. Entire world came to know about Tripura. I wish to congratulate the participants," he added.

Uttar Pradesh's tableau showcasing the 'Mahakumbh 2025 - Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas' won the first prize at the 76th Republic Day celebrations held at Kartavya Path on January 26, the Ministry of Defence said in a press release.

The Best Marching Contingent among Services was awarded to the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles Contingent, while the Best Marching Contingent among CAPFs/other auxiliary forces was won by the Delhi Police Marching Contingent.

Three panels of judges were constituted to assess the performance of Marching Contingents from the Services & Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)/other auxiliary forces and tableaux from various States/Union Territories (UTs) & Ministries/Departments of the Central Government.

Tripura's 'Eternal Reverence: The Worship of 14 Deities in Tripura - Kharchi Puja' won second prize among the top three tableaux, while Andhra Pradesh's tableau 'Etikoppaka Bommalu - Eco-Friendly Wooden Toys' won third prize.

The Best Tableau from Central Ministries/Departments went to the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh). The Central Public Works Department (75 years of Constitution of India) and the 'Jayati Jai Mamah Bharatam' Dance Group won the Special Prize.

Meanwhile, an online poll was also conducted on the MyGov portal from January 26 to 28, 2025, for citizens to vote for their favourite tableau and Marching Contingents under the 'Popular Choice Category.'

In this category, the Best Marching Contingent among Services went to the Signals Contingent, and the Best Marching Contingent among CAPFs/other auxiliary forces was won by the CRPF Marching Contingent.

In the Popular Choice Category, the best tableau was won by Gujarat (Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Aur Vikas). Uttar Pradesh's tableau (Mahakumbh 2025 - Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas) won second prize. The third prize was awarded to Uttarakhand for the tableau 'Uttarakhand: Cultural Heritage and Adventure Sports.'

The Best Tableau from Central Ministries/Departments went to the Ministry of Women and Child Development (Multifaceted journey of women and children nurtured under the Ministry's comprehensive schemes). (ANI)

