Thane (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI): Thane police's anti-human trafficking cell has arrested a Bangladeshi couple living illegally in Kalyan, officials said on Friday.

According to Thane police, the couple, identified as Sabuj Sanowar Shaikh and Bishti Sabuj Sheikh, crossed the Indo-Bangladesh border illegally. They were arrested during a raid by police in the area on Thursday.

Police said that the couple has been booked under various sections of the Passport Act and Foreigners Act by the Thane police's crime branch.

A case has also been registered against the landlord of the house, identified as Mustafa Munshi, who rented them his house despite being aware that both husband and wife had entered India illegally, the police added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

