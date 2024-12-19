New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): A man convicted of murder by a court in the United Kingdom (UK) will serve the remainder of his sentence in Gujarat's Surat.

The accused, Jigu Sorthi, a resident of Umar village, Gujarat, was convicted for the murder of a woman in 2020.

During his trial, he requested to return to India, and as a result, he was handed over to Surat Police and transferred to Surat's Lajpore Central Jail to serve the remainder of his sentence, based on an agreement between the UK government and the Government of India.

Anupam Singh Gehlot, Police Commissioner of Surat, told ANI that they received an order from the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the extradition. A team from Surat Police went to IGI Airport in Delhi to take custody of the accused and bring him to Surat.

Gehlot said, "Jigu Sorthi, a resident of Umar Village, is a murder convict in the UK. After serving part of his sentence there, the remainder is to be served in Surat's Lajpore Jail. According to the Home Ministry's order, our team, led by the ACP of Surat City, went to Delhi, took custody of the accused from British officers, and brought him to Surat. As per the agreement between the Indian and UK governments, he will now serve his sentence here."

Gehlot added, "This is the first time ever that an extradited convict will serve the remainder of his sentence in Surat. The jail department will follow the Home Ministry's guidelines and regulations to ensure proper procedures are followed." (ANI)

