Lucknow, Jan 14 (UP) The Uttar Pradesh Transport Department has urged the chairpersons of three major oil companies -- Oil Corporation Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited -- to support the implementation of a 'No Helmet, No Fuel' policy in the urban areas of the state.

The initiative aims to significantly reduce road accident fatalities involving two-wheelers.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Woman Throws 4 Children Into Canal in Vijayapura Allegedly Due to Financial Distress, 2 Bodies Recovered.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier called for massive awareness campaigns and measures for road safety, noting that around 25,000-26,000 lives were lost annually in accidents.

Following the chief minister's directions, the transport department last week wrote to all the district magistrates in Uttar Pradesh to implement the 'No Helmet, No Fuel' policy by denying fuel to two-wheeler riders if they do not wear protective headgear.

Also Read | PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana: PM Narendra Modi Led-Government Approves 2 Alternative Payment Methods for Rooftop Solar Installation.

In a letter dated January 13 to the leading oil companies which PTI accessed, Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narain Singh said, "The rising fatalities and injuries due to road accidents have drawn serious attention at the national and state levels. Uttar Pradesh accounts for a maximum share of road accidents, with 51 per cent involving motorbike riders aged 18-35 years. This strategic intervention mandates that no fuel will be provided to motorcycle riders or their pillion riders if they are not wearing helmets."

Highlighting the benefits for the oil companies, the commissioner said, "Your leadership in supporting this life-saving initiative will position your organisations as committed stakeholders in public safety. Aligning operations with government directives ensures smooth functioning and eliminates potential risks."

Appealing for immediate intervention, Singh said, "Your active involvement can save countless lives and set an example for other states to emulate. This collaborative step will not only reduce road accidents, but also contribute to responsible corporate citizenship."

The senior officials also highlighted the government's vision to align with the chief minister's directive to reduce road accident deaths by 50 per cent through enhanced safety measures.

Copies of the letter have been sent to the secretaries in the Union road transport and highways ministry, petroleum and natural gas ministry, Uttar Pradesh chief secretary, additional chief secretaries to the chief minister, the food and supply department, and the transport department for "information and necessary action".

Referring to the policy's previous success in cities like Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) since 2019, Singh said, "Helmet compliance has increased substantially in regions where such initiatives were implemented, resulting in measurable reductions in road accidents and fatalities."

The letter also outlined the legal provisions underpinning the policy.

Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, mandates helmet use for all individuals riding two-wheelers, including pillion riders.

Additionally, Rule 201 of the Uttar Pradesh Motor Vehicle Rules, 1998, requires the use of BIS-standard protective headgear for the riders.

Detailing the benefits, the letter said, "The policy will promote helmet compliance, minimise injuries during accidents, drive behavioural changes among motorcyclists, and foster accountability."

The transport department has proposed a collaborative strategy to enforce the policy effectively, suggesting coordination with fuel station owners and awareness campaigns.

It has also called for installing CCTV cameras at fuel stations and monitoring compliance to ensure strict adherence to the policy.

Uttar Pradesh officially recorded 36,875 cases of road accidents in 2022, in which 21,696 persons suffered injuries while 24,109 lost their lives, according to Central government figures.

Over the last five years, the state recorded high number of fatalities in road accidents, data showed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)