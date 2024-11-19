Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): In wake of the deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), which has reached alarmingly high levels, physical classes in all schools have been suspended in Gautam Buddha Nagar district till November 23, Office of District Magistrate stated.

In a letter dated November 18 District Magistrate Gautam Buddha Nagar said, "The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi has breached the 450 mark and is in severe+ category since evening of November 17. In view of the above, all schools of the District Gautam Buddha Nagar are directed to adhere to action enlisted under Stage IV of Graded Response Action Plan. Accordingly, it is directed that all schools shall discontinue physical classes from Pre-School to Class 12th till November 23 and conduct classes in online mode only."

The letter further said that orders regarding implementation of all actions has also been issued by the undersigned on November 18.

"In view of the above and to control poor air quality, Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and adjoining areas vide its order dated November 17 has invoked Stage IV of Graded Response Action Plan. Orders regarding implementation of all actions enlisted under Stage IV of GRAP has also been issued by the undersigned on November 18," the letter added.

Amid worsening air quality in the national capital, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has decided to conduct classes online until November 22, citing severe pollution and hazardous AQI levels in Delhi and the NCR.

Additionally, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has decided to shift all classes to online mode to ensure the safety and well-being of its students and faculty. Effective from 19th November 2024 and until further notice, all academic activities, including lectures and tutorials will be conducted online. This decision has been made in the larger interest of the university community, in response to the hazardous air quality, which poses health risks.

The air quality in the national capital remained in the 'severe plus' category for the second consecutive day on Tuesday morning, with smog shrouding the city, reducing visibility and worsening air pollution.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) at 488 as of 8 am, placing it in the 'severe plus' category.

At such high Air Quality Index (AQI) levels, the air is considered hazardous to health, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and people with respiratory or heart conditions.

Air quality has deteriorated in several cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, and parts of northern India, reaching severe levels and raising concerns about health risks.

Amid 'severe' pollution in the national capital, the Supreme Court on Monday issued a circular advising litigants and advocates in the apex court premises to ensure wearing masks and taking health measures.

"Inviting reference to Order dated November 17, 2024, of Director (Technical), Member Convenor of Sub-Committee on GRAP, Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas notifying implementation of Actions under stage-IV (Severe Air Quality) of revised Graded Response Action Plan in Delhi-NCR, it has been directed that an advisory be issued for taking preventive health measures including wearing of mask," the SC stated in the notice.

"Everyone is, therefore, advised to ensure wearing of a mask and taking health measures mentioned in the aforesaid order," it added. (ANI)

