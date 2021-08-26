Mahoba, August 26: A 22-year-old woman from this district was allegedly raped by a youth, who had taken her to Ahmedabad on the pretext of providing her a job, police said on Thursday.

Station House Officer (SHO), Panwadi, Deepak Kumar Pandey said the woman lodged a complaint at the police station, following which an FIR was registered and the accused was arrested on Wednesday. Gujarat Horror: Minor Raped By 30-Year-Old Man in Bhavnagar District; Accused Arrested.

He said the woman had come into contact with the accused in Allahabad, where she was studying. He took her to Ahmedabad on August 3 by promising her a job but allegedly raped her there, police said.

