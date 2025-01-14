Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday extended wishes on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival which marks the transition of the Sun from the Southern to the Northern Hemisphere.

Also Read | 'BJP, RSS Destroying Constitution, Only Love Will Defeat Hatred in Country': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

"I extend my best wishes to all on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. It is a festival and a celebration to express gratitude towards lord Sun. Followers of Sanatan Dharm celebrate this festival with different names in different parts of the country..." CM Yogi said.

Speaking on the first 'Amrit Snan' of the Mahakumbh, he said, "Today is the first day of the first Amrit Snan of Maha Kumbh. It is incredible to witness the attraction towards the Maha Kumbh in the country and the world. Yesterday almost 1.75 crore devotees took a dip at the Triveni Sangam."

Also Read | Amrit Snan at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: UP Government Issues Order on Schedule of Snan for Akharas of Sanatan Dharma on Makar Sankranti, Basant Panchami.

The CM also offered Khichdi as prasadam at the Gorakhnath temple on Makar Sankranti.

In a post on X, CM Yogi wrote, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state on the sacred festival of 'Makar Sankranti' (Khichdi) of folk faith, harmony and worship of the father of the universe, Lord Sun! May this great festival, a symbol of public welfare and cultural upliftment, bring happiness, peace, prosperity and health in everyone's life."

Mahamandleshwar Swami Chidambaranand of Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhara also extended his wishes on Makar Sankranti and said, "I extend my best wishes to all on the occasion of #makarsankranti2025. Mahanirvani Panchayati Akhara will be the first to take holy dip on today's Amrit Snan."

Makar Sankranti is a prominent festival on the Indian calendar, devotees make offerings to the Hindu deity Surya on Makar Sankranti. The day marks the first day of the sun's transit into the Makara, marking the end of the winter solstice and the start of longer days.

Observed on January 14 every year, the festival is known by various names in different parts of the country such as Pongal, Bihu, and Maghi. Devotees in several parts of the country performed rituals at different ghats.

Also known to strengthen the bond of friendship, this festival is all about making khichdi, kite flying, sesame sweets, and coconut laddoos.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)