Dehradun, Dec 18 (PTI) During the Congress' protest against the central government in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, the party's state president Karan Mahara's head hit the ground in a minor scuffle with police, due to which he fainted.

After the protest, Mahara said, "During the scuffle with police, I fell down, due to which I fainted for a short time. There is nothing to worry. I am fine now."

Also Read | Mumbai Boat Crash: 13 People Dead, 101 Rescued After Indian Navy Boat Collides With Passenger Ferry Neelkamal Near Gateway of India; CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces Ex-Gratia of INR 5 Lakh.

The Congress had organised a 'Raj Bhavan March' here demanding action over inflation, unemployment, corruption and industrialist Gautam Adani.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)