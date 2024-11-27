Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Ministry of Finance, Government of India, has approved and sanctioned Rs 167.70 crore for Uttarakhand under the Special Assistance Scheme to promote development projects and capital investment in the state, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office on Wednesday.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of Finance for the approval.

The Chief Minister stated that this financial assistance is crucial for strengthening the state's infrastructure, accelerating development projects, and ensuring the overall progress of Uttarakhand, as per the statement from the CMO.

He further highlighted that with the continued support of the Central Government, Uttarakhand is achieving new milestones in development.

Earlier, Dhami had extended his heartfelt thanks to PM Modi and Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah for approving Rs 139 crore for Uttarakhand under the disaster head.

The approval was granted by a high-level committee chaired by Amit Shah, which sanctioned Rs 1,115.67 crore for disaster mitigation and capacity-building projects across various states, including Uttarakhand.

Chief Minister Dhami emphasised that the funding would play a vital role in strengthening Uttarakhand's disaster risk reduction systems, ultimately helping to minimise the loss of lives and property in future disasters.

In addition to the Rs 139 crore allocated to Uttarakhand, the high-level committee also approved a project worth Rs 115.67 crore for the training and capacity building of civil defence forces across all states and Union Territories. (ANI)

