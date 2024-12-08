Panaji, Dec 8 (PTI) The Goa police are investigating allegations of sexual harassment against a vlogger accused of shooting videos of Russian women during his visit to the coastal state, an official said on Sunday.

The matter was brought to the police's notice when an X user pointed out videos posted by a vlogger of a Russian woman sunbathing on a beach in Goa.

Also Read | George Jacob Koovakad Elevated to Rank of Cardonal: PM Narendra Modi Extends Best Wishes to First Indian Catholic Priest To Be Elevated to Cardinal at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican.

The vlogger, who identifies as Bangladeshi, had similarly put up a video of another woman on a beach.

The timeline on the vlogger's account suggests that the videos were posted around eight to nine months ago.

Also Read | Gurgaon: Info-X Software Technology Buys Delhi NCR's Most Expensive High-Rise Apartment for INR 190 Crore in DLF Camellias.

Responding to the post on X, the Goa police wrote, "Cyber police station has been directed to enquire into the matter."

A senior official from the cyber crime cell said the vlogger is being investigated for his acts during his visit to the state.

"We will take appropriate action once the probe is complete," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)