Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Swami Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj of Juna Akhara, highlighted the significance of water in Sanatan culture & its life-giving properties.

Speaking to ANI, he said it marks the beginning of the Hindu month Magha, devotees come to the Mahakumbh to perform 'anushthan' (rituals) and take part in 'snan' (bathing) during this occasion.

"Water is synonymous with our Sanatan culture. Water has life-giving properties. The existence of our gods is from water- Narayana, Brahma, among others... The Hindu month of 'Magha' starts today, Paush Purnima. Many devotees have come here for 'anushthan' in addition to 'snan'. Many have come here to look for the meaning and essence of human life...," he said.

On Monday morning, Prayagraj witnessed a large gathering of devotees at Triveni Sangam as Maha Kumbh commenced with the 'Snan' or holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima.

A large number of devotees are arriving at the bank of Triveni Sangam - a sacred confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati. Devotees took a holy dip and performed the sacred ritual on this auspicious occasion.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

The necessary arrangements have been made at designated locations within the Mahakumbh Mela area. From January 24 to 26, a drone show will take place, along with a water laser show and other thrilling activities.

Renowned artists from across the country will perform vibrant shows at various stages set up in Prayagraj. In addition to the laser and drone shows, special programs related to UP Diwas will also be organized.

This year, the Maha Kumbh has an added significance to it as it falls during a rare celestial alignment that occurs only once in 144 years.

The 45-day grand event is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26. (ANI)

