Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 12 (PTI) A grand 'yagya' was conducted by the Namami Gange team on the banks of the Sangam here on Sunday, the eve of Maha Kumbh.

The event took place on National Youth Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Also Read | Steve Jobs' Wife Laurene Powell Jobs Offers Prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Will Attend Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

The grand worship saw a participation of more than 200 Ganga Sevadoots and thousands others.

The participants took a pledge to uphold the purity and continuity of the Ganga. A tribute to the youth of the India was also given during an address by the speakers and their role in the Ganga Swachhata Abhiyan lauded.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Road Accident: 4 Killed, 18 Injured After Bus Goes out of Control in Pauri, Crashes Into 100-Meter-Deep Ditch.

The worshippers said that the conservation of the Ganga was not merely an environmental concern but also a "profound cultural and spiritual responsibility."

The Namami Gange team distributed jute bags to promote the message of a plastic-free Maha Kumbh.

Ganga Sevadoots intensified the cleanliness drive through regular ghat cleaning, awareness rallies, and community labour efforts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)