American reality TV star Kylie Jenner will have a court-ordered force field around her permanently to deter an obsessed fan who tried to trespass her home. As per TMZ, Kylie has been granted a temporary restraining order against an obsessed fan who has been showing up at her Holmby Hills home over the last year. Kylie Jenner Shares How Temporary Lip Fillers Helped Her to Overcome Deepest Insecurities (Watch Video).

The man was arrested in December after violating a temporary restraining order by going to her house and buzzing the gate. Kylie's lawyer, Shawn Holley, filed legal documents to make the restraining order permanent, and the judge obliged; so the fan is prohibited from going near Kylie.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)