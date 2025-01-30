Lucknow, Jan 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, saying his teachings pave the way for global peace.

He also attended an event here to honour the Father of the Nation.

"The teachings of the revered 'Bapu' and his selfless life pave the way for global peace. Let us all walk the path of truth, non-violence, and self-reliance shown by 'Bapu' and resolve to build a 'New India, Developed India'," he said on X.

