Shimla, Dec 10 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh minister Anirudh Singh on Tuesday asserted that the Congress would win the next assembly elections in 2027 and retain power in the state.

Addressing a press conference, the Panchayati Raj minister dubbed the BJP a "party of liars" and said all leaders of the saffron party had spread falsehoods during the past two years.

"Before coming to power (in 2022), the Congress made 10 guarantees. Of these, several guarantees have been fulfilled and work is going on to fulfil the remaining ones," he claimed.

Singh also accused the BJP of wasting public money during its tenure.

