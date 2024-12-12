New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) A man wanted in a brutal assault and shooting incident that took place in central Delhi was arrested after three months as he managed to evade capture, police said on Thursday.

Deepak (26), an interstate offender with 17 criminal cases in his record, including attempt to murder, robbery and Arms Act, they said.

According to police, on September 22, a violent altercation occurred at a guest house in Paharganj area over a financial dispute.

Deepak, along with his three associates, allegedly assaulted and opened fire at a man sitting near the guest house. While his associates were arrested a day after, Deepak fled from the spot and managed to evade capture for three months, police said.

Based on a tip-off, on Wednesday, a police team set a trap near Tahirpur in Delhi and the accused was arrested, they said.

