Coonoor (Tamil Nadu), Jan 10 (PTI) A seven-year old female elephant was killed here on Friday after it slipped and fell of a rock, Forest officials said.

The pachyderm met its fate while going in search of water. The incident happened near the sixth hairpin bend on the Coonoor-Mettupalayam national highway near a stream, officials added.

A team of Forest personnel rushed to the spot upon hearing information about the incident and an autopsy on the dead elephant would be conducted later, they said.

