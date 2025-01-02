New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Force Motors Ltd on Thursday said it has bagged an order for the supply of 2,429 units of ambulances to Medical Health and Family Welfare Department, Uttar Pradesh.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the order is for supply of 2,429 units of BS-VI diesel ambulance to the department.

The order is to be executed between December 2024 and March 2025, it said without disclosing the value of the order.

Force Motors shares rallied more than 8.69 per cent to settle at Rs 7,208 per share on BSE.

