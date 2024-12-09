Jaipur, Dec 9 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said global firms are keen to set up bases in India as the country provides skilled workforce and huge market.

He also said that Rajasthan holds huge business opportunities and companies should tap into that.

Also Read | Kerala Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery 2024-25 Br-101: Draw Date, Time, Ticket Price and First Prize Details - Know Everything Here.

The minister was speaking at the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit here.

"Companies wants to set up manufacturing, R&D and services centre in India as it provides huge market, skilled workforce and young population," he said.

Also Read | Year Ender 2024: From Derailments to Railway Mishaps, Check List of Major Train Accidents in India.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is also decisive and it helps take tough decisions, he said, adding that AI is going to change employment ways.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)