New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) GMR Airports on Thursday said one of its subsidiaries will sell stake in a joint venture in the Philippines for USD 1.365 million.

According to a regulatory filing, GMR Airports International B.V. (GAIBV), has agreed to divest its 50 per cent stake in Megawide GMR Construction JV to Megawide Construction Corporation for USD 1.365 million.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 9, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

MGCJV was engaged in execution of the engineering, procurement, and construction works of Clark Airport in the Philippines.

"Post completion of the EPC works of Clark Airport, in the year 2020, MGCJV has not been carrying any operations," the filing said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 9 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Megawide Construction Corporation already holds 50 per cent stake in the joint venture.

GMR Group is part of the consortium that operates Clark airport.

The group also operates an airport in Indonesia and three in India -- Delhi, Hyderabad, and Goa.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)