Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) HDFC Bank on Wednesday launched a new savings account product directed at the semi-urban and rural population.

Through the 'Pragati Savings Account', the largest private sector lender is targeting farmers, self-employed individuals, rural residents, self-help groups, and cooperatives, as per a statement.

Also Read | Red Planet Day 2024 Date and Significance: Know About the Day That Commemorates the Launch of Spacecraft Mariner 4 by NASA in 1964, the First To Land on Mars.

Also Read | Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2024: Online Registration Begins, Check Eligibility, Fee, and Exam Pattern.

**** BIS raids packaged drinking water business in Navi Mumbai

*The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Wednesday said it has raided a packaged drinking water business in neighbouring Navi Mumbai for misuse of BIS Standard Mark.

Officials raided Kopar Khairane's Anshita Enterprises and found that the firm was storing and selling packaged drinking water with ISI mark without a valid licence, a statement said. PTI AA

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)