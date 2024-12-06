Shimla, Dec 6 (PTI) The delay in appointing a vice-chancellor in Himachal Pradesh University has been caused due to non-submission of report by the chairman of the search committee, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla claimed on Friday.

Talking to PTI Videos here, Shukla said the search committee was formed for the appointment of vice-chancellor in Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), with the name suggested by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as its chairman.

The HPU in Shimla is running without a regular VC for more than 32 months after former VC Sikendar Kumar resigned in March 2022 to contest the Rajya Sabha polls.

The VC of Central University, Sat Prakash Bansal, was assigned additional charge of HPU.

"The chairman (of the screening committee) is not submitting his report. A letter would be issued to him seeking an explanation," Shukla said, adding that he would also ask the chief minister as to why the chairman recommended by him has not submitting the report yet.

"The name given by the chief minister was made the chairman of the search committee. What else is there that I don't know? I am keeping quiet to avoid controversy on petty issues," Shukla said.

The governor earlier reconstituted the search-cum-selection committee and appointed the principal advisor to the chief minister, Ram Subag Singh, as its chairman.

The members of the committee include Delhi University VC Yogesh Singh, and former VC of Gorakhpur University Surender Kumar Dubey. The secretary to the governor is the member secretary of the panel.

