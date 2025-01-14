Shimla, Jan 14 (PTI) The 'Him Mahotsav' which celebrates Himachal Pradesh's cultural heritage, crafts, and cuisine concluded on Monday evening at Dilli Haat in New Delhi, officials said on Tuesday.

The festival that aims to tie traditional art forms to modern commerce generated a business of Rs 2 crore.

The 15-day event was organised by the Himachal Pradesh government in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME), a statement issued here said.

The event served as a platform for artisans to connect with a broader audience, fostering economic growth alongside cultural preservation, as direct interaction with visitors helps in expansion of market reach and enhances financial stability, it said.

The festival featured 60 stalls where artisans exhibited a wide range of handcrafted products, including woollen shawls, Chamba 'rumals', Kangra paintings, and traditional jewellery.

Other highlights were Himachali Dham -- the state's renowned cuisine, performances of Kangra's Gaddi dance and and a fashion show showcasing the state's traditional attire.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the state's Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said, "The 'Him Mahotsav' has bridged the gap between Himachal's rich cultural traditions and the modern commercial world and has successfully created new business opportunities for the artisans while honouring the state's diverse handicrafts, traditional attire, and cuisine.

