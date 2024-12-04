Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Wednesday announced the opening of 175-key Raajsa, Kumbhalgarh, under its SeleQtions hotel brand in Rajasthan.

"With over 50 years of presence in Rajasthan, IHCL continues to enrich the tourism landscape of the state. We are delighted to introduce Raajsa, Kumbhalgarh - IHCL SeleQtions to our growing portfolio of hotels in Rajasthan," IHCL Managing Director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said in a statement.

Also Read | Why Is Maharashtra Assembly Winter Session Held in Nagpur? Know History and Reason Behind Nagpur Being State’s Winter Capital.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 29 hotels in Rajasthan including 8 under development.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Apply for 98 Court Officer, Assistant and Other Posts of NCLT Recruitment 2024; Know Salary and Other Details Here.

*********************

* BITS Pilani, DIAT Pune ink partnership for joint research, upskililng

BITS Pilani on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology, Pune, an institute under Defence Research and Development Organisation, to conduct joint research, develop cutting-edge technology, and upskill professionals to strengthen national security and technological innovation.

This is facilitated mainly through the Center for Research Excellence in National Security (CRENS) established at BITS Pilani, the institute said in a statement.

As part of the agreement, both the institutions will engage in knowledge exchange activities and joint research projects, encompassing usage of faculty, scholars and lab infrastructures.

"Our partnership with DIAT Pune reflects a shared vision that through research and innovation, we can synergistically elevate the defence capability of India and give a technological push to India. Through CRENS we aim to address the veritable challenges and bring about self-reliance in the strategic sectors," BITS Pilani Vice-Chancellor Prof Ramgopal Rao added.

**********************

* ServiceNow partners with TNSDC to train 10,000 students

AI platform for business transformation ServiceNow on Wednesday said it signed an agreement with the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) to empower over 10,000 students with cutting-edge digital skills on its platform.

"This collaboration under the 'Naan Mudhalvan', state government's flagship initiative, will enable 10,000 students annually to develop job-ready skills on our platform, positioning them for successful careers in the digital economy," ServiceNow India Technology and Business Center Senior Vice President and Managing Director Sumeet Mathur said in a statement.

TNSDC Managing Director J Innocent Divya added, "'Naan Mudhalvan' is propelling the state's vision to empower youth with industry-relevant, future-focused skills. Our partnership with ServiceNow is toward this direction."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)