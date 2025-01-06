New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) J&K Bank on Monday reported higher deposit growth compared to its advances in the third quarter ended December 2024.

The lender reported a 9.65 per cent rise in total deposits to Rs 1.40 lakh crore against Rs 1.28 lakh crore at the end of the third quarter of the previous financial year.

However, the loan growth was lower at 5.98 per cent to Rs 99,134 crore against Rs 93,538 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

