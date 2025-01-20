Dharamsala (HP), Jan 20 (PTI) The Kangra Police Station in Himachal has been conferred the title of "Best Police Station" in the state for the year 2024 as per the annual rankings released by the Ministry of Home Affairs, an official statement said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kangra, Shalini Agnihotri termed the ranking as a testimony of the station's exemplary functioning, unwavering dedication and public sensitivity demonstrated by its officers and staff, the statement read.

"This award is a direct reflection of the tireless efforts of the Kangra Police team in ensuring effective crime control, prompt grievance redressal, and fostering strong public cooperation," said SP Agnihotri.

The accolade is based on a comprehensive evaluation by the Government of India, considering key parameters such as administrative efficiency, resolution of public grievances, crime management, and public engagement.

The honour will serve as inspiration for the entire police department. It motivates law enforcement officers to discharge their duties with even greater efficiency and dedication, the statement added.

The Kangra Police Station also received commendation from the Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh, during a surprise inspection on January 18, 2025, further underscoring its consistent performance and commitment to public service.

