Bhopal, Nov 25 (PTI) Indore-based Associated Alcohols & Breweries on Monday announced the launch of its Hillfort Whiskey in Madhya Pradesh.

Associated Alcohols & Breweries Whole Time Director Tushar Bhandari, said, "Hillfort Whiskey embodies the spirit of sophistication at an accessible price point. Inspired by the premium smoky flavours often found in high-end whiskeys, we aim to deliver a similar indulgent experience to our consumers, ensuring quality remains at the forefront."

Hillfort Whiskey is available across retail stores and select bars in Madhya Pradesh and will be launched across Delhi and Maharashtra starting in January.

Associated Alcohols & Breweries is the flagship entity of the Associated Kedia Group.

