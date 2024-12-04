New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Hours after murder of a middle-aged couple and their daughter in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area, police on Wednesday arrested their son who was not having good relations with his parents, officials said.

The bodies of Rajesh Kumar (51), his wife Komal (46), and their daughter Kavita, with stab wounds, were recovered from their house in Deoli village on Wednesday morning, police said.

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat, Pooja Sharma, Aruna Roy: All About 3 Indians Who Featured in BBC's 100 Inspiring Women List 2024.

Addressing a press conference, Joint Commissioner of Police (southern range) SK Jain said that the couple's son Arjun was a prime suspect as the sequence of incident was not corroborated with his statements.

"We took him in custody and interrogated where he revealed that he committed the crime as he was not having good relations with his parents. He was also upset as his parents used to like his sister more than him," Jain said.

Also Read | Why Is Maharashtra Assembly Winter Session Held in Nagpur? Know History and Reason Behind Nagpur Being State’s Winter Capital.

Police said further investigation is underway in the case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)