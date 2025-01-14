Gurugram, Jan 14 (PTI) A man was killed while his wife and brother-in-law were injured when their bike was hit by a speeding canter truck on Tuesday morning, police said.

One of the victims told the police that she along with her husband, Sunni, and brother Santosh, were on their way to Bilaspur on a bike to meet her brother, police said.

Also Read | Maharashtra RTE Admissions 2025: Registrations Now Open at student.maharashtra.gov.in; Follow These Steps to Apply.

When they reached Delhi-Jaipur Highway in Manesar, a speeding canter truck hit their bike and they fell on the road. Sunni died on the spot after his head got crushed under the tyre. She and her brother were injured, the victim told the police.

The canter truck driver managed to flee, police said. The body was sent for post-mortem.

Also Read | What Are QR Code Scams? How Can You Spot Fake QR Code and Be Safe From Scammers?.

Based on the complaint filed by Sunni's wife, a case was registered. Further investigation into the matter is underway, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)