Hajipur (Bihar), Jan 23 (PTI) The police on Thursday recovered seven crude bombs in Bihar's Vaishali district, which created a panic among locals.

The bombs were found in the Mehnar area of Hajipur, which is the headquarters of Vaishali district, police said.

Also Read | What Is Centralised Pension Payments System? All About CPPS System As EPFO Eases Pension Disbursement Process for EPS Members.

"Police recovered six-seven crude bombs from a particular spot in the Mehnar area on Thursday. Forensic experts have been called on the spot and an investigation is underway," the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Vaishali district, Lalit Mohan Sharma, told PTI.

The police have registered a case in this regard,” the SP said.

Also Read | BPSC 70th Prelims Result 2024: Results of 70th Combined Preliminary Examination Released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know Steps To Download.

"We are also recording the statements of villagers in this regard," he added.

The police, in November last year, recovered crude bomb-like objects, seven empty cases of cartridges and four small boxes made of tin from a cattle shed in the Madhusudanpur area of Bhagalpur district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)