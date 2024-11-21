Chandigarh, Nov 21 (PTI) Five veterinary officers were dismissed from service for remaining absent from their duties in Punjab, officials said on Thursday.

Following a directive of Animal Husbandry Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Principal Secretary Rahul Bhandari dismissed the services of five veterinary officers Dr Gurpreet Singh, Dr Anupreet Kaur, Dr Arshdeep Singh, Dr Jagdeep Singh and Dr Harmanpreet Singh Bal, who were posted in different districts in the state, they said.

Also Read | Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live, Dear Dancer Thursday Lottery Sambad Result of 21.11.2024, Watch Live Lucky Draw Winners List.

Bhandari stated these veterinary officers had been absent from duties for the past three to five years.

Khuddian said strict action will be taken against officials who remain absent from their duties without proper leave approval.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: National Institute of Ayurveda Invites Applications for 31 Vaidya, Pharmacists and Other Posts, Apply Online at nia.nic.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)